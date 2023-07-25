Cancer

Optimized AMPKβ1-based peptide restores AMPK activity, appears promising as treatment for cancer cachexia

Cancer cachexia is a collection of symptoms involving progressive bodyweight loss with associated depletion of liver and skeletal muscle energy that ultimately bodes a poor prognosis in patients with cancer. Cachexia occurs in approximately 80% of patients with advanced cancer, and it is the most significant independent negative predictor of death with ~30% of cancer patients dying of cachexia. There are currently no effective treatments for cancer cachexia.