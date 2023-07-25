BioWorld - Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Golgi Neurosciences and Breye Therapeutics collaborate on P2X7 receptor antagonists for retinal disorders

July 25, 2023
Golgi Neurosciences srl and Breye Therapeutics ApS have established a collaboration to develop Golgi’s P2X7 receptor antagonist program for retinal disorders. The companies have now closed the transfer of the P2X7 receptor antagonist program, which seeks to reduce nerve damage and inflammation in retinal disease and advance development of innovative oral small-molecule therapeutics for retinal disorders.

