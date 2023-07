Neurology/Psychiatric

Chinese researchers discover new α-synuclein aggregation inhibitors

Researchers at Shanghai Jingxin Biomedical Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have described fused bicyclic heteroaryl amide compounds acting as α-synuclein (SNCA) aggregation inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of frontotemporal, Lewy body and Parkinson's dementia, multiple system atrophy, and more.