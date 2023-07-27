BioWorld - Thursday, July 27, 2023
Cancer

NCI awards Wistar-led team grant to explore EBV-epithelial cancer link

July 27, 2023
No Comments
A team of scientists led by The Wistar Institute has been awarded a 5-year National Cancer Institute (NCI) Program Project Grant valued at more than $12 million to explore the role of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) in epithelial cancers. The project, which brings together scientists from The Wistar Institute and Harvard University, will focus entirely on the EBV-epithelial cancer link and look at metabolic and epigenetic vulnerabilities simultaneously.
