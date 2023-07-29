Teleflex to acquire Palette for up to $650M to boost urology business

Teleflex Inc.’s agreement to acquire Palette Life Sciences AB for up to $650 million to boost its urology portfolio continues the company’s strategy of acquiring assets that are accretive to its growth rate. Palette has developed a number of urology products, key among them the Barrigel, a non-animal stabilized hyaluronic acid (NASHA) spacer that reduces radiation delivered to the rectum during prostate cancer radiation therapy. With radiation treatment trends increasing, the market for Barrigel is expected to grow.