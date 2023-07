Endocrine/Metabolic

KBP-336 shows antiobesity efficacy in treatment sequencing and in combination with semaglutide

Researchers from Nordic Bioscience A/S and Keybioscience AG have published data from a study that aimed to assess the impact of treatment sequencing or combination therapy with the novel long-acting dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonist (DACRA) KBP-336 and the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue semaglutide for the treatment of obesity and associated co-morbidities.