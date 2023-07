Cancer

Study elucidates role of AGRN in lung adenocarcinoma, suggests it is promising therapeutic target

Lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) represents 35% to 40% of all lung cancers, making it the most common non-small-cell lung cancer in the United States. Despite continual treatment advances, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide. Accordingly, there is an ongoing urgent need to identify targets and associated therapeutics.