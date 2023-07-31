Rapidai Inc. landed $75 million in a series C financing led by Vista Credit Partners. The funds will be used to fuel development of additional indications and expand market reach of its artificial intelligence-powered clinical decision-making and workflow support technology.

US NIH says study results lend credence to the apnea/cardiovascular risk hypothesis

Cardiologists have debated for some time whether obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a proven factor in a patient’s risk for heart disease, but the U.S. National Institutes of Health says a newly published study identifies the specific mechanisms for this association. The study offered data from more than 4,500 subjects and affirms the notion that OSA-driven hypoxia correlates well with the occurrence of a primary cardiovascular event, but the authors say their findings need to be confirmed in another trial, hopefully one with enrollees whose OSA is deemed a high-risk version of the condition.

Noctrix non-invasive system could be the leading treatment for restless legs syndrome

Researchers claimed that the NTX100 tonic motor activation (TOMAC) therapy, developed by Noctrix Health Inc., has the potential to be the leading treatment option for people with restless legs syndrome (RLS) who are resistant to medications. The results of two studies published in Sleep journal found that the TOMAC system, a wearable device that applies low-level electrical stimulation to peripheral nerve fibers in the leg, is a safe and effective treatment for RLS.

US SEC cybersecurity rule narrows range of information disclosed, but holds four-day mandate

The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission’s final rule for disclosure of cybersecurity incidents would seem to weigh more heavily on device makers and their client hospitals than on other industries, particularly given that the draft rule required a four-day notification of any such events. The final rule retains that requirement to notify investors of any such breach within four days, although the SEC relented on the content of such disclosures to ease concerns about the potential for disclosures to amplify the cybersecurity threat.

Baird Medical’s microwave ablation needle approved for thyroid nodules

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd.’s disposable microwave ablation needle (MWA) received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for treatment of benign thyroid nodules, which will help the company build a portfolio of products for thyroid diseases. Baird expects this approval will simplify sales processes and streamline the admission procedure for its MWA needles. The company also plans to expand the specifications and models of the needles, which helps customize its sales strategy for different disease types.

Also in the news

Anteris, Augmedics, Axial3d, Electrocore, Fuzionaire Diagnostics, Imeka, Inspire Medical Systems, Juno Diagnostics, Magentiq-Eye, Pixium Vision, Surgalign, T2 Biosystems, Tivic Health, Ultromics, Xtant Medical