Rapidai reels in $75M in series C funds to expand AI clinical support platform

Rapidai Inc. landed $75 million in a series C financing led by Vista Credit Partners. The funds will be used to fuel development of additional indications and expand market reach of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered clinical decisionmaking and workflow support technology. With this latest round, the San Mateo, Calif.-based company has raised approximately $100 million, according to Crunchbase.