Noctrix non-invasive system kicks restless legs syndrome

In good news for those who toss and turn in the night with restless legs syndrome and their bed partners, bioelectronic technology appears to reduce the disruptive and uncontrolled movement. Researchers claimed that the NTX100 tonic motor activation (TOMAC) therapy, developed by Noctrix Health Inc., has the potential to transform treatment for people with restless legs syndrome (RLS) who are resistant to medications.