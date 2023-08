FDA clears Magentiq-Eye’s AI software for colonoscopy

Magentiq-Eye Ltd. received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its Magentiq-Colo, an artificial intelligence (AI) gastrointestinal software system that helps detect lesions in real time during colonoscopy procedures. With the rate of colorectal cancer expected to increase steadily through the decade, the company hopes that Magentiq-Colo will offer the gastroenterology community and its patients a significant increase in the adenoma detection rate.