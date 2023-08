Borisy’s Revolution and Eqrx will merge in $1B deal

Revolution Medicines Inc. is acquiring Eqrx Inc. in an all-stock transaction designed to add more than $1 billion in net cash for Revolution so it can forge ahead with its RAS pathway programs. Serial biotech entrepreneur and investor Alexis Borisy co-founded Eqrx in 2020 to deliver new medicines for cancer and other conditions at "radically lower prices." Borisy also co-founded Revolution, where he remains as executive chairman.