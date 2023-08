FDA approves Anaptysbio’s GSK-partnered biologic Jemperli in combination with chemo

About two months ahead of the planned PDUFA date, the U.S. FDA has granted expanded approval of PD-1 antibody Jemperli (dostarlimab) from partners Anaptysbio Inc. and GSK plc for use in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy. GSK said the drug would be the only frontline immuno-oncology treatment for endometrial cancer available in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel. The supporting supplemental BLA for the expanded indication previously received priority review.