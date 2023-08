Newco news

Renaissance launches with neuroblastoma antibody candidate

Newco Renaissance Pharma Ltd. has been formed to take a new treatment for neuroblastoma developed at St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital through to market. The product, Hu14.18, has been in-licensed following a phase II trial conducted at the hospital in which patients with newly diagnosed high-risk neuroblastoma had a three-year event-free survival of 73.7% and an overall survival of 86%.