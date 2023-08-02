Summertime blues: Baxter, Draeger and GE Healthcare hit with recalls

Device recalls pop up with no regard to human appreciation for seasonality, and thus it was that recalls involving three major medical device makers emerged as the steamy month of July gave way to the arid, oppressive swelter of August. These recalls affected more than 7,500 units of the Trusignal pulse oximeter by GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., nearly 23,000 units of the Sigma Spectrum and Spectrum IQ infusion pumps by Baxter Healthcare Corp., and an unspecified number of units of the Carina ventilator by Drägerwerk AG, all of which adds a little more than the usual heat to the device industry’s dog days. Separately, continuing issues led Abbott Laboratories to discontinue its Trifecta aortic valve device.