First participants in study treated using Saint neuromodulation for severe depression

The first participants are being treated in a clinical trial assessing a neuromodulation system developed by Magnus Medical Inc. to treat depression. The system employs the recently FDA-cleared Saint neuromodulation technology that saw remarkable results in a clinical trial for treating major depressive disorder (MDD). The new Open Label Optimization (OLO) clinical trial is evaluating the effectiveness of this platform in conjunction with the medtech’s Magnus Neuromodulation System.