US FDA’s proposal to reorganize Office of Regulatory Affairs not without pitfalls

The U.S. FDA unveiled a proposal to once again reshuffle its operations, this time with a greater degree of emphasis on the function of the Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA). Tim Philips, a consultant with Gardner Law and a former member of the FDA, told BioWorld that while these changes will likely yield some useful efficiencies, they might also dilute some of the more useful interaction between industry and FDA, a loss that may be keenly felt when it comes to matters such as FDA inspections.