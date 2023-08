IAS 2023: Broadly neutralizing antibodies bring potential cure for HIV closer (part 2)

Broadly neutralizing antibodies (bNAbs) have the potential to prevent HIV, and more researchers are turning to bNAbs as an alternative to antiretroviral therapy (ART), speakers said during the International AIDS Society meeting held July 23 to 26 in Brisbane, Australia. However, for a cure, the viral reservoir that is formed in the early stages of HIV remains an obstacle, and recent studies suggest that controlling or eliminating the HIV reservoir with bNAbs might be possible.