Biopharma clinical updates June 2023

Merck leads in 1H23 clinical trial updates; percentage of COVID-19 therapies continues decline

Clinical data in the first half of 2023 is up 1.51% compared to the same time period last year. So far in 2023 BioWorld reported on 1,810 drugs in phase I-III, compared to 1,783 in the first half of 2022. The number of trial updates is down 13.6% from the 2,095 in 2021, but more than 2020’s 1,799 and 2019’s 1,477.