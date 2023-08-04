Ultromics’ AI solution distinguishes between patients with and without HFpEF

Ultromics Ltd.’s Echogo Heart Failure system detects heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) from a single apical four-chamber video clip, according to a study published in JACC Advances. The study follows a consensus statement from American College of Cardiology which said that although there are now effective therapies to treat HFpEF, there is an increasing urgency for accurate diagnosis as the number of patients with HFpEF is on the rise, accounting for more than 50% of all heart failure cases.