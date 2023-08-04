FDA breathes life into Etiometry’s algorithm for neonatal hypercapnia risk

Premature babies face challenges in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) as their heart, lungs and neurological system continue to develop outside the womb. Roughly half of neonates born at 26 weeks to 28 weeks gestation experience respiratory distress. These infants often need extra oxygen and help breathing, as well as constant monitoring to ensure oxygen is absorbed and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) is dispelled. To that end, Etiometry Inc. received FDA clearance for its IVCO2 Index, a software tool for use in monitoring risk of hypercapnia in NICU patients weighing less than 2 kg.