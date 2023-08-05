Spinex neuromodulation technology ‘game-changing’ for children with cerebral palsy

In game-changing news for parents of children with cerebral palsy, researchers demonstrated significant clinical improvement in the sensorimotor function of children who underwent sessions using Spinex Inc.’s Spinal Cord Innovation in Pediatrics (Scip) therapy. With current treatment options limited to physical therapy, medication and/or surgery, Parag Gad, co-founder and CEO of Spinex, told BioWorld he believes that Scip therapy “can be the new standard of care” for children with cerebral palsy.