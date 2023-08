Quantum Genomics pivots to wound care, enters merger discussions with Vistacare

Quantum Genomics SAS recently entered exclusive talks with Vistacare Medical SAS to create a leading player in complex wound management. “Vistacare Medical’s innovative contactless treatment technology, our financial backing and stock market listing, and the complementary nature of our two teams will enable us to accelerate the development of this new medical device on an international scale,” Jean-Philippe Milon, CEO of Quantum Genomics SAS, told BioWorld.