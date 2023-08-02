Kickoffs for China drug trials: Leads, Hanchorbio, Transcenta, Everest

Both China’s NMPA and the U.S. FDA recently approved the IND applications for a phase I trial of Leads Biolabs’ LBL-034 to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The Taiwan FDA also approved Hanchorbio Inc.’s IND application to start a multiregional phase I trial for HCB-101 for advanced solid tumors, and the China Center for Drug Evaluation cleared a phase II trial for Suzhou, China-based Transcenta Holding Ltd.’s TST-002 (blosozumab) for osteoporosis and conditions of reduced bone mineral density. In addition, the NMPA approved Shanghai-based Everest Medicines Ltd.’s application for an extended, post-approval study on Nefecon (targeted-release formulation-budesonide) to treat IgA nephropathy.