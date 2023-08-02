China’s NMPA accepts Luye’s NDA for long-acting rotigotine to treat Parkinson's disease

China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepted Luye Pharma Group Ltd.’s NDA for rotigotine (LY-03003) extended-release microspheres and granted it priority review for treating Parkinson’s disease. The microsphere formulation delivers the dopamine agonist in a weekly injection. If approved, LY-03003 would be the first long-acting extended-release microsphere formulation for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease (PD). The drug is also being developed in parallel in the U.S. and Japan.