Immuno-oncology

At first ASGCT Immuno-oncology meeting, ways to build better T cells

“From such a stick, such a splinter,” is a popular Spanish saying to explain how a son resembles his father. Like father, like son. The first Spotlight on Immuno-Oncology conference of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) is the splinter of the ASGCT annual meeting, which brought together a group of experts in this field. It took place on Aug. 1 and 2, 2023, starting with a series of talks on “B Cell Malignancies and Beyond.”