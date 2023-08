Immuno-oncology

BBM-C101, adenovirus candidate to enhance immunogenicity of HPV E6/E7 antigen immunotherapy

One of the main causes of cervical cancer is persistent human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, with E6 and E7 being the main oncogenic genes of HPV3. For this reason, targeting HPV proteins E6 and E7 is a promising therapeutic strategy for the treatment of this disease.