Personadx predicts treatment outcomes for metastatic CRC patients

Personadx Inc. and researchers from the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center have developed a method to accurately predict which patients with metastatic colorectal cancer will have a favorable treatment outcome following surgical removal of liver metastases, according to a study published in JAMA Oncology. The prognostic tool combines a panel of genetic biomarkers and clinical features of the tumor to determine distinct subgroups of cancer that correspond to different treatment outcomes.