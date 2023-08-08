BioWorld - Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Personadx predicts treatment outcomes for metastatic CRC patients

Aug. 7, 2023
By Shani Alexander
Personadx Inc. and researchers from the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center have developed a method to accurately predict which patients with metastatic colorectal cancer will have a favorable treatment outcome following surgical removal of liver metastases, according to a study published in JAMA Oncology. The prognostic tool combines a panel of genetic biomarkers and clinical features of the tumor to determine distinct subgroups of cancer that correspond to different treatment outcomes.
