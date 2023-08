US Senate eyes two new legislative proposals for False Claims Act litigation

U.S. federal government agency recoveries under the False Claims Act (FCA) are down slightly in the first half of 2023 relative to the first half of 2022, but that doesn’t mean companies in the life sciences can afford to let their guard down. The Senate is examining two pieces of legislation that would significantly amplify the risk for device and drug makers, including a Senate bill that would eviscerate the materiality standard as set by the U.S. Supreme Court in Escobar.