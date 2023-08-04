Cancer

Lift Biosciences achieves enhanced cancer killing by adding a HER2-targeting CAR to its IMAN cell therapy

Lift Biosciences Ltd. has reported a substantially marked increase in cancer killing with the attachment of HER2 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) to its immunomodulatory alpha neutrophil (IMAN) cell therapy, using the company’s second-generation N-Lift (neutrophil only leukocyte infusion therapy) platform. Positive data support the potential of the In-Lift platform to produce a variety of genetically engineered CAR-IMANs to enhance killing and more targeted immunomodulation for different tumor targets.