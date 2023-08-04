Fudan University and Shanghaitech University patent Bcl-2-like protein 1-targeting PROTACs
Aug. 4, 2023
Fudan University and Shanghaitech University have developed proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs) comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase binding agent coupled to Bcl-2-like protein 1 (Bcl-xl; Bcl-X; BCL2L1) targeting moiety via linker. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disease, myelofibrosis, neurodegeneration, kidney fibrosis, transplant rejection, diabetes and cardiovascular disorders, among others.