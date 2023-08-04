Aravive misses a phase III primary endpoint and faces tough decisions on two other studies

Aravive Inc.’s sole asset missed a phase III primary endpoint in ovarian cancer but the company still has studies planned for treating renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Aravive’s stock (NASDAQ:ARAV) dwindled dramatically on Aug. 3, with shares closing 77.2% lower at 28 cents each. That’s a massive drop from heights seen in the past 12 months, as shares hit $2.46 each in March 2023 and $2.09 each in November 2022. The company plans to study the data and make a decision about whether to proceed with the other studies.