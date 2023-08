Off script(s)? Blueprint laid out for ‘continued cadence’ with Ayvakit

More than two months after Blueprint Medicines Corp. gained a broadened label for Ayvakit (avapritinib), the company is “really pleased to see the diversity of revenue this early in the launch across specialties and across both the academic and community settings,” said Philina Lee, chief commercial officer. The situation “bodes very well for a continued cadence of prescribing [into] the foreseeable future,” she said.