Cancer

FDA accepts Biocity IND for bispecific antibody BC-3448

Biocity Biopharma announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BC-3448, a bispecific antibody that targets the T cell marker CD3 and epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), bringing antitumor T cells in proximity to EGFR-expressing cells. To reduce the risk of cytokine release syndrome (CRS), a known risk of CD3-targeting antibodies, the bispecific has a higher affinity for EGFR than CD3.