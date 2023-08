Cancer

Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica presents androgen receptor-targeting compounds

The Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has described androgen receptor antagonists and/or androgen receptor degradation inducers reported to be useful for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders, osteoporosis and SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19), as well as breast and castration-resistant prostate cancer.