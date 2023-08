Newco news

With $26M in funding, RNA editing firm Amber Bio targets diverse mutations

New company Amber Bio emerged on Aug. 3 with $26 million in seed funding that will help advance an RNA-based gene editing platform that leverages Cas-based systems to create safer medicines. Through the company’s platform, a single drug can be used to treat diseases with high allelic diversity. The company plans to develop its own genetic medicines internally, while also licensing out the technology to expand its reach.