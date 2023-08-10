BioWorld - Thursday, August 10, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Trinity Biotech gets FDA nod for hemoglobin diagnostic system

Aug. 9, 2023
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
Trinity Biotech plc. received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its lab-based hemoglobin diagnostic system, the Premier Resolution system, which the company hopes will allow it to regain its market leading position in hemoglobin variant detection. The Premier Resolution system is an automated analyzer which quantifies fetal hemoglobin and hemoglobin A2 and detects more than 200 hemoglobin variants. The device is a modern successor to the company’s Ultra system which once held a leading position in the U.S. hemoglobin variant diagnostic market.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Diagnostics U.S. FDA