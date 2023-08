Rewalk hopes for lift from $19M acquisition of anti-gravity systems for rehab

Rewalk Robotics Ltd. took strides to expand its portfolio—and achieve profitability—with an agreement to acquire Alterg Inc., a provider of anti-gravity systems for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation. Alterg uses NASA-derived differential air pressure (DAP) technology to reduce gravity’s effects on individuals with mobility challenges and pain. The $19 million deal is expected to close August 11, with additional cash earnouts tied to future revenue growth over the next two years.