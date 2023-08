One in, one out: Bavarian Nordic prepares chikungunya filing as RSV vaccine falls by wayside

The dent made in Bavarian Nordic A/S’ future revenues after it dropped development of late-stage respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) contender MVA-BN-RSV could be offset by potential sales of its chikungunya virus vaccine, PXVX-0317, if recent phase III immunogenicity data manage to persuade the U.S. FDA that it’s as worthy as Valneva SA’s VLA-1553, the other chikungunya vaccine racing to be first to market.