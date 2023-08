Astellas-bought Iveric gains FDA clearance for eye drug Izervay

Iveric Bio Inc. is now the second biotech to gain U.S. clearance for geographic atrophy – snagging U.S. FDA approval on Aug. 4 for Izervay (avacincaptad pegol intravitreal solution) to treat GA secondary to age-related macular degeneration. The once-monthly Izervay 2-mg injection is anticipated to be available in the U.S. in two to four weeks, said Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma Inc., which recently acquired Iveric in May 2023.