Nose up: Vistagen takes flight after spray works in SAD phase III

Wall Street cheered Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.’s first positive phase III trial with a drug for social anxiety disorder (SAD) in 15 years and sent the South San Francisco-based firm’s shares (NASDAQ:VTGN) on a rocket ride to close Aug. 7 at $13.05, up $11.37, or 677%. Vistagen unveiled top-line data from the phase III study called Palisade-2 testing the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of lead asset fasedienol (PH-94B) nasal spray in adults with SAD.