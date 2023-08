Med-tech market financings worth $1.62 billion each month in 2023

Med-tech companies raised $955 million from 40 transactions in July 2023, a decrease of 12.39% from the $1.09 billion raised in July 2022. The volume of med-tech financings has increased from 32 in July 2022, though it is less than the previous six months’ average of 43 and seven-month average of 42. Compared to prior years, July 2021 saw $4.78 billion raised in 74 financings, $3.15 billion from 80 transactions in July 2020 and $1.99 billion from 41 financings in July 2019.