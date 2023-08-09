There have been no signs of liver damage with Novartis AG’s oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor remibrutinib for treating chronic spontaneous urticaria, top-line results from two phase III trials show, suggesting that faith in the faltering BTK space could be restored. The Swiss drugmaker said remibrutinib – also in phase II for relapsing multiple sclerosis – rapidly improved symptoms of chronic hives (urticaria) in both studies, while demonstrating “balanced liver function tests,” which is not something that can be said for rival Merck KGaA’s BTK drug evobrutinib.

Regeneron buying collaborator Decibel for $109M plus CVRs

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is acquiring Decibel Therapeutics Inc. in an equity deal valued at about $109 million, with a total value of about $213 million if all milestones tied to contingent value rights are achieved. The deal gives Regeneron rights to Decibel’s lead gene therapy candidate, DB-OTO, in development to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss. The companies have been collaborators since 2017.

Palisade shares wither with phase II failure

With a phase II failure, Palisade Bio Inc. has decided to halt development into one of two indications for LB-1148. The oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor missed the primary endpoint in its study of reducing intra-abdominal adhesions after bowel resection. The company has LB-1148 in a phase III study for accelerating return of postoperative GI function. Palisade’s stock (NASDAQ:PALI) had lost 63% of its value at midday, with shares going for 71 cents each. A year ago, on Aug. 9, 2022, shares were $20.50 each. Palisade was created in late 2020 with the merger of Leading Biosciences Inc. and Seneca Biopharma Inc. LB-1148 was Leading’s lead asset.

Newco news: Alltrna-tive approach in transfer RNA draws $109M series B

Alltrna Inc. raised $109 million in a series B round to back its work with transfer RNA, with the first targeted indication of stop codon disease: a condition that takes in thousands of rare and common afflictions stemming from nonsense mutations where the amino acid code has been mutated into a “stop” codon, also known as a premature termination codon. The technology could allow a “many diseases at a time” approach, CEO Michelle Werner told BioWorld – creating a scenario in which “you might be able to use a single medicine to treat hundreds if not thousands of diseases” and reach more patients faster. The financing round included Alltrna’s founder, Flagship Pioneering, and a number of top-tier investors that were not disclosed.

Settling debt, strengthening ties: Novavax hands 6.45% stake to SK Bioscience

Novavax Inc. has signed off 6.5 million shares to SK Bioscience Co. Ltd. for an $85 million equity investment from the South Korean pharmaceutical firm, which also wrote off some of Novavax’s manufacturing liabilities, as part of their continuing vaccine alliance. Seongnam-si, South Korea-based SK Bioscience purchased Novavax shares at $13 each, reflecting a 59% premium over the 90-day trading value, to gain a 6.45% stake in the Gaithersburg, Md.-based mRNA vaccine company, an SK Bioscience spokesperson confirmed to BioWorld. Simultaneously, Novavax and SK Bioscience rearranged their deal, first inked in 2022, for commercializing Novavax vaccines in Asia, revamping the partnership with a clean slate.

Newco news: Dotbio emerges with $5.6M pre-series A to advance multifunctional antibodies

Emerging from stealth mode, new immuno-oncology company Dotbio Pte. Ltd. closed an oversubscribed $5.6 million pre-series A round to accelerate development of its multifunctional and intracellular antibody therapies. A spinoff from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, Dotbio was established in 2018 with $4.8 million in seed funding and grants. A platform technology company, the company uses its Dotbody platform to screen thousands of multifunctional antibody prototypes against extracellular and intracellular immune-oncology targets. “We do this with a very unique approach, which is rapid prototyping and modular design,” Dotbio CEO Ignacio Asial told BioWorld.

