Biosense Webster launches Optrell catheter to map complex cardiac arrhythmias

It's one thing to ablate a lesion to treat a cardiac arrhythmia “but you can’t ablate the right place if you don’t know where it is,” said Nikki Sidi, U.S. President of Biosense Webster Inc. Sidi was commenting on the July 24 U.S. launch of the high-density diagnostic Optrell mapping catheter with Trueref technology powered by its Carto 3 software.