Theranica’s Nerivio to bring relief to migraine sufferers in Europe

Theranica Bio-Electronics Ltd. received expanded CE mark approval for Nerivio, a therapy that can both prevent and treat acute migraine in adults and adolescents. The Netanya, Israel-based company is now partnering with a large, publicly traded, pharmaceutical firm to launch the device later this year, first in Germany and then roll out commercial operations in several other European countries in 2024, Alon Ironi, CEO and co-founder of Theranica, told BioWorld.