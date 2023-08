FDA clearance of Accuray’s Vitalhold enables greater precision in breast cancer treatment

Accuray Inc. offered a classic good news-bad news set-up for investors on Wednesday, with a notable FDA 510(k) clearance balanced by a miss on fourth quarter revenue and projections for fiscal year 2024 significantly below consensus expectations. Still, the takeaway is generally positive, with several strong catalysts expected to build momentum for the company in the coming year and much of the underperformance attributable to foreign exchange headwinds that have plagued many med-tech companies.