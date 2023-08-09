BioWorld - Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Infection

NPD-6433, a broad-spectrum antifungal inhibits fatty acid biosynthesis through targeting Fas1

Aug. 9, 2023
Researchers from University of Toronto and affiliated organizations have presented the discovery and preclinical evaluation of novel inhibitors of fungal fatty acid biosynthesis as potential antifungal agents. High-throughput screening of a library of natural products against representative isolates of four major human pathogenic yeast species (Candida albicans, C. glabrata, C. auris, C. neoformans) resulted in the discovery of the triazenyl indole NPD-6433.
