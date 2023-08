Biopharma financings July 2023

Biopharma raises an average of $5.46 billion per month in 2023

Biopharmas raised $5.87 billion through 96 financings transactions in July 2023. The total amount raised is similar to the first six months of 2023 average of $5.48 billion per month, ranging from $3.74 billion in February to $8.02 billion in March of this year. Including July, the 2023 monthly average of money raised in all transactions is $5.46 billion.