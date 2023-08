Endocrine/Metabolic

Genetic activation of glycolysis in osteoblasts preserves bone mass in type I diabetes

Diabetes has been associated with increased bone fracture risks, however, the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying diabetic bone fragility are not clear. In the current study, researchers from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia presented data from a study that aimed to investigate these mechanisms in murine monogenic model of type 1 diabetes (T1D).