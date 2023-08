Venostent rounds up $16M round to study bioabsorbable wraps for treating ESRD

Venostent Inc. has completed $16 million in series A financing to support a U.S. pivotal trial for bioabsorbable wraps designed to improve outcomes for hemodialysis patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD). This comes after Venostent was granted an FDA investigational device exemption (IDE) to begin its U.S. Selfwrap-assisted arteriovenous fistula study and breakthrough device designation of its technology awarded last year.